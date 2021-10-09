Depositor’s confidence in TH improving - Ahmad Marzuk

KOTA BHARU: Depositors’ confidence in Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is increasingly being restored after several issues related to the pilgrims fund board were resolved, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (pix).

He said strategies were being formulated to further strengthen the management and operations of TH, with the latest being the appointment of new chief executive officer for TH Plantations.

“Insya Allah, TH will be more competitive and able to generate huge profits that can provide better returns to depositors,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending the Outreach Programme for the People Under Supervision (OKP) in Kampung Gong Tengah, Pengkalan Chepa, here today.

Ahmad Marzuk who is also the Pengkalan Chepa member of Parliament said that currently TH has about nine million depositors which also reflected the people’s confidence in the pilgrims fund board.

“It also proves that TH is not just an institution that responsible for haj management but also an investment platform for Muslims in this country.

“We will continue to increase TH’s competitiveness in terms of management for the sake of all depositors,” he said.- Bernama