Depot breakout causes stir in Kg Sungai Kechil, villagers try in vain to stop escapees

NIBONG TEBAL: Kampung Sungai Kechil villagers near here immediately called the police after chancing upon hundreds of Rohingyans passing through their area early today just before they encroached into the North-South Expressway (PLUS) via a pathway next to a pedestrian bridge.

Oblivious to the fact that the Rohingyans had earlier escaped from an immigration depot, the villagers, many of whom had just completed their sahur (pre-dawn meal) and were preparing for their Subuh prayers, were first alerted of their presence at about 6 am by their loud chatter.

Earlier, at 4.30 am, a total of 528 Rohingyan detainees escaped from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot, which is located near the Penang-Kedah border in Jalan Besar Relau, Bandar Baharu, Kedah.

A villager, who only wanted to be known as Atan, 36, said the village was located not far from the depot and the incident quickly caused a stir in the community there as this was the first time such a breakout had taken place.

“The depot used to be a National Service Camp and was made into a temporary detention camp for illegal immigrants. When they were passing by the village, many of us came out of our homes after being drawn to the loud noise outside.

“We immediately contacted the police as we were concerned for our safety. Some of them had asked for water to drink but out of fear that anything could happen, we declined their request,” he said when met at the village here today.

Atan said some villagers attempted to cordon off the area to prevent the detainees from going further but they ran off towards the PLUS highway.

“Some of us trailed them from afar to ensure the police would be aware where they were headed... I later saw them on the highway area.

“At that moment, I saw a few of them trying to cross the highway but ended up being hit by vehicles. I saw the bodies of two children lying in the middle and four adults strewn on the side of the highway. It was chaotic.

In their desperation to flee, six of the detainees were hit by vehicles while crossing the highway at kilometre 168.

Atan said in an attempt to dodge the escapees, several vehicles were involved in collisions as the area was still pitch dark at that time.

“Some of the escapees continued to encroach into the highway but after seeing what happened to the six, they kept to the sides and ran off. All of them were caught after the police cordoned off the highway,” he said, while also hoping that those on the run would be arrested soon.

Atan did not rule out the possibility that those still at large were hiding in surrounding oil palm plantations.

In their manhunt, police have mounted roadblocks and stepped up patrols in the plantations, with the help of the Police Canine (K-9) Unit. — Bernama