Deputy DG among five remanded in bribery case

PUTRAJAYA: Five individuals including a deputy director-general with the Datuk title and a division secretary of a government department have been remanded for five days from today in connection with a bribery case involving the transporting of heavy grade oil in national waters.

The others remanded were three company directors of shipping companies including one with the title of Datuk Seri.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim issued the remand order after hearing an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court here, today.

According to sources close to the investigations, the five individuals, aged between 35 and 54, were arrested when they turned up to give their statements at the MACC headquarters here, last night.

The two senior government officials have allegedly abused their position and power by issuing exemption letters to certain companies without the knowledge and approval of the Transport Minister.

The act was also carried out without the knowledge of the director-general of the department who had previously issued an order prohibiting the use of single-hull, double-bottom vessels in transporting heavy grade oil in Malaysian waters, the sources said.

The case is being investigated under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009. -Bernama