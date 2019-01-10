Deputy director, public sector employee in remand over USP project

PUTRAJAYA: A deputy director of a government agency and a private sector employee are in remand for four days from today for investigation on a corruption case involving RM270,000 relating to a project under the Universal Service Provision (USP) programme.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Low Wen Zhen following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a MACC source, both the suspects were arrested at a shopping centre here yesterday where they allegedly met to settle the remaining payment of RM50,000.

The public servant was alleged to have obtained gratification, paid in stages since 2015, for awarding the project to the company concerned.

The USP initiative is effort by the government to promote the widespread availability and usage of network services and application services by encouraging the installation of network facilities and the provision for network services and applications services in underserved areas and/or for underserved groups within the community. — Bernama