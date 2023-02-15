Deputy FM on working visit to The Hague from Feb 15 to 16

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin (pix) will undertake a two-day working visit to The Hague, the Netherlands from Wednesday - the maiden working visit abroad since his appointment on Dec 9 last year.

According to a statement by Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra), Mohamad Alamin will be representing Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir at the Ministerial Segment of the Summit on Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Military Domain (REAIM 2023) at The World Forum Convention Centre in The Hague.

The REAIM 2023 conference, co-hosted by the Netherlands and South Korea will provide a platform for various stakeholders including States such as Malaysia to discuss and share their views on issues pertaining to the applications of AI in the military realm.

“The deputy minister’s visit to the Netherlands will provide an excellent opportunity for Malaysia to strengthen further its long-standing bilateral relations with the Netherlands as well as to explore new areas of cooperation of mutual interests,” said the statement.

The deputy minister is also expected to engage with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Paul Huijts at the sidelines of REAIM 2023.

In 2022, the Netherlands was Malaysia’s 14th-largest trading partner and the second-largest trading partner within the European Union (EU).

The total trade with the Netherlands amounted to RM48.04 billion (USD10.93 billion), an increase of 33.4 per cent compared to 2021. - Bernama