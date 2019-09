PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya (pix) will attend the Regional Conference on Digital Diplomacy (RCDD) in Jakarta on Sept 9-10, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Marzuki will deliver Malaysia’s national statement to highlight the ongoing efforts by the Malaysian government in embracing digital technology and media in the conduct of the country’s diplomacy, the ministry said in a statement here today.

The statement said the conference is expected to adopt the Jakarta Message on Regional Cooperation in Digital Diplomacy, signifying the voluntary commitment of all participating countries toward achieving an all-inclusive, prosperous and innovating societies.

RCDD will gather ministers, government officials, think-tanks and academic fraternity from all Asean member states, as well as Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, China and South Korea to deliberate and share best practices on the usage of new media for effective diplomacy.

It will also provide an opportunity to participating countries to look into new initiatives and methods in enhancing further the conduct of diplomacy, and in fostering regional cooperation in digital diplomacy. — Bernama