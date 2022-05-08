Deputy Foreign Minister will be on working visit to UK from May 8 to 11

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (pix) will undertake a working visit to the United Kingdom from May 8 to 11.

During the visit, he is scheduled to meet the incumbent Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland to exchange views and discuss the way forward to further strengthen Malaysia-Commonwealth cooperation, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, today.

The Deputy Minister is also scheduled to receive Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during the latter’s stopover in London on May 10, and to accompany him to the “Tenun Pahang: Weaving Hope” exhibition at the High Commission of Malaysia, London, the statement said.

This is in conjunction with London Craft Week which will be held from May 9 to 15.

Kamarudin will also accompany the Prime Minister to Sambutan Hari Raya with Keluarga Malaysia in London. — Bernama