Deputy IGP: IPK Terengganu needs more than 2,000 additional personnel to face polls

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu police contingent headquarters (IPK) needs an additional 2,029 personnel to face the state elections on Aug 12.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said that an application has been submitted by the state IPK to meet the needs of the 4,468 personnel, who will be deployed before, during and after the elections.

“We (Bukit Aman) will coordinate, including asking help from other contingents, which are not involved with the elections, to help... (however) we will also look at cost elements and so on.

“Meetings will be held to divide the strength of members from Bukit Aman and other IPKs... as the upcoming polls involve six contingents. IPK Terengganu may be able to get help from IPK Pahang,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after attending a briefing regarding police preparations for the Terengganu polls, at the state IPK, here today.

In the meantime, Ayob Khan said that, thus far, a total of 59 hot spots have been identified in Terengganu, with Marang and Kemaman districts recording the highest risk of tension.

“From the meeting held, most of the issues that arise in the area are things which, in our view, are small things. I believe they can be reduced, or it can be ensured that they do not arise.

“Among those issues are such as damaging the flags, or controlling an area to prevent other parties from installing flags there,” he said.

He said that he had instructed Terengganu police chief, Datuk Mazli Mazlan, to call all personnel involved in security control throughout the polls, to ensure that such issues do not arise at all, to guarantee the smoothness of the democratic process.

“Alhamdulillah from the briefing earlier, Insya-Allah, I am confident that the IPK Terengganu has made thorough preparations to face the polls, and will be able to provide services so that no untoward incidents occur,” he said.

Six states, namely Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah, Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan will hold polls simultaneously on Aug 12. -Bernama