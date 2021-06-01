Deputy IGP position to be filled within two weeks — Minister

SHAH ALAM: The position of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police will be filled within two weeks at the latest, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix).

The position was left vacant following the appointment of Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani as the new Inspector-General of Police on May 3.

Hamzah said shortlisted names would be submitted to the Police Force Commission (SPP).

“Once the SPP has agreed we will ask the names to be sent to the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and if the Prime Minister has agreed, we will present it to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah before announcing it.

“We expect within a week or two, InsyaAllah,“ he told reporters after he visited the Bukit Jelutong roadblock on the first day of the implementation of a nationwide total lockdown today. — Bernama