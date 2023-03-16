Deputy IGP Razarudin’s service extended for two years

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Razarudin Husain’s (pix) service as Deputy Inspector-General of Police has been extended until March 15, 2025 on a contract basis.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the appointment has been approved with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the Prime Minister and the recommendation of the Police Commission in accordance with Clauses 4 and 5 of Article 140 of the Federal Constitution.

Razarudin, 60, was due for mandatory retirement yesterday.

“The government extends its best wishes and congratulations on this appointment,” he said in a statement today.

Born on March 15, 1963 in Dengkil, Selangor, Razarudin graduated with a Master’s Degree in Social Science (Policing Studies) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and held various positions at the state and contingent levels.

He began service in 1984 at the Kedah Police Contingent Criminal Investigation Department as an Investigating Officer and continued to serve in that department until 1996 with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Muar, Johor.

Razarudin was then appointed as Administrative ASP at the Muar District Police Headquarters and subsequently appointed as Head of the Management Division in the same district in 1997.

In 1998, he returned to duty at the Muar District Police Station as a Senior Investigating Officer and in the same department at the Johor Police Contingent.

In 2000, he was attached to the Kluang District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department before continuing his studies at the Cheras PDRM College.

He then served at the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) in Kota Setar District, Kedah and was promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by holding the position of Head of the Criminal Investigation Division of Sandakan District. After that, he was appointed as Kudat District Police Chief and served for three years in the district.

He returned to Bukit Aman JSJ in Special Operations D8 with the rank of Superintendent and continued his studies at the Master’s Degree level.

Upon completing his Master’s, Razarudin was promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and placed as Assistant Director of D9, at JSJ Bukit Aman.

He was then promoted to Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) by serving as Deputy Commander, Special Task Force On Organised Crime, Special Tactical Squad 1 Bukit Aman Crime before heading to the Penang Contingent as Head of JSJ.

Razarudin was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) as served as Deputy Police Commissioner of Sabah before being appointed as Perak Deputy Police Chief two years after that.

He was subsequently promoted to Commissioner of Police by holding the position of Perak Police Chief.

In Sept 2020, Razarudin was appointed Director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department and in Dec 2021, appointed as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police. - Bernama