Deputy minister Ahmad Masrizal tested positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Dr Ahmad Masrizal Mohamad (pix) confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19 after the second test was done last Wednesday, and is currently undergoing treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Ahmad Masrizal said he did not have any symptoms and the first test that was conducted on him on Sept 23 in Kota Kinabalu during the Sabah State Election campaign showed negative result.

“However, after the result of the second test found me positive, I was admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital on Thursday and now, Alhamdulillah I am healthy.

“Since the first test was done, I did not have any signs of fever or cough, but before going back to office last Monday, on my own initiative, I went to do the swab test again and found the result positive,“ he said in a statement today.

He said while waiting for the results of the first and second tests, he went on self-quarantine at home.

“I hope we all do not take this Covid-19 threat lightly. If there is an opportunity to do a second or third test, go,“ he added.

Prior to this, several political party leaders had also been confirmed positive for Covid-19 including Umno Information chief Shahril Hamdan and Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Razlan Muhammad Rafii. — Bernama