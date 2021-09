PETALING JAYA: A statement by a deputy minister that there are plans to introduce a legislation to restrict growth of religions other than Islam has irked non-Muslims across the country.

Many have demanded an apology from him, as well as clarification from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

One person who spoke up, Daozhang Tan Hoe Chiow, described it as a “mindless” statement and said Malaysia may be heading towards a disastrous future.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (pix) said on Tuesday that the government planned to draft four new syariah laws, one of which is the Control and Restriction on the Propagation of Non-Muslim Religions Bill.

However, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told a media conference later that the proposal had never been discussed in the Cabinet.

Furthermore, he said since religion is a state matter, such a Bill would require the consensus of all the states before it can be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat.

Tan, who is president of the Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia (FTAM) described Ahmad Marzuk as totally unfit to be a deputy minister in charge of religious affairs in a multi-racial country.

“He should offer a public apology.”

He said that if there was such a law, it would destroy the fabric of racial harmony in Malaysia. “We are no longer progressing. We are regressing.”

In a statement issued yesterday, the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism said Ismail Sabri should step forward to offer clarification before it causes further anxiety among Malaysians.

The council pointed out that under Article 11(1) of the Federal Constitution, it is the right of every person to profess and practise his religion and, subject to Clause (4), to propagate it.

The statement was endorsed by the Malaysian Gurdwaras Council, FTAM, Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS), Christian Federation of Malaysia and the Malaysian Buddhist Association.

MHS assistant secretary-general Gowri P.S. Thangaya said it was very inappropriate to announce such a Bill when the whole nation is struggling under the Covid-19 pandemic. “Our economy is slowing down and all aspects of life have been affected. What we need is a unity Bill. Unity and harmony are the pillars of our country’s development and advancement.”

In a separate statement, MHS raised questions about the new government’s agenda.

“If the prime minister celebrates the ‘Malaysian Family’ concept, why then place non-Muslims in such anxiety and unease?”

Young Buddhist Association Malaysia general secretary Eow Shiang Yen said that the statement had brought worry and unease among non-Muslim groups.

“It is not aligned with Article 3(1) of the Federal Constitution, which says that while Islam is the religion of the federation, other religions may be practised freely. In addition, there is Article 11, that safeguards the rights and freedom to profess and practise one’s own religion.”

“As a deputy minister, Ahmad Marzuk should be playing a proactive role in ensuring harmonious and peaceful

co-existence among people of various religions. However, he is focused only on (promoting) the affairs of one religion, thereby causing concern among those of other faiths,” Eow said.

He added the Prime Minister’s Department religious affairs division should work closely with religious groups to promote interfaith understanding.