Deputy Minister: KPKT raises ceiling price of PPKB house repair, construction

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) will increase the ceiling price of house repair work and new construction initiatives in the urban area, through the Urban Poverty Eradication Programme (PPKB), starting next year.

Its Deputy Minister, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, said that previously, the ceiling price set for repairing a house was RM15,000, but now it will be increased by another RM5,000.

He said that additional ceiling prices were also given for the construction of new houses in the urban area via the same programme, from RM66,000 for an area of 660 square feet for a house, increased to RM85,000 for an area of 750 square feet.

“The ministry agreed to raise this ceiling price, in order to meet the needs of the recipients in line with the current situation, given that the feedback where some required a larger allocation compared with the existing provision,” he said.

He said this to reporters after visiting and handing over a PPKB house to a family in Kampung Tanjung Baru on Jalan Pantai Cahaya Bulan here, today.

Earlier, Akmal Nasrullah reviewed the implementation of PPKB for three new house recipients, amounting to RM168,000 for 2022, and three recipients of the home repair programme, amounting to RM45,000 for 2023, under the Kota Bharu Municipal Council-Islamic City (MPKB- BRI).

Akmal Nasrullah added that in 2023, KPKT allocated RM40 million for the home improvement programme and RM2 million for the construction of the new house programme in the city.

“Of that amount, almost RM10 million has been allocated to Kelantan for these two programmes, involving 634 qualified heads of households (KIR).

“The amount is the largest allocation from the ministry through this programme to the state. For me, where poverty is concerned, we don’t consider the political affiliation; the most important thing is that we try to help those who are qualified,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah said that PKKB is a committed effort of KPKT, in helping the people to improve the quality of family life in the urban areas and to address urban poverty among the B40, in line with the aspiration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Akmal Nasrullah said that KPKT will continue to focus on the ministry’s main agenda, in line with the MADANI government’s aspirations and concerns, in providing affordable, conducive, sustainable and livable housing for the people.

Meanwhile, the recipient of a new house through PKKB, who is also a housewife, Zaini Abdullah, 57, expressed her appreciation to the government for their concern.

She expressed her gratitude to be able to live in a new house which is more comfortable, after living in a dilapidated family house for a long time with her husband, Suhardi Sazli, 46, and their five children aged 12 to 31.

“My husband and I could not afford to build a new house since my husband only works in the village with an income of around RM1,000 a month,” she said.-Bernama