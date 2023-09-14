Deputy Minister: KPKT to ensure sick housing projects in Kuala Langat completed

BANTING: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT), through the sick and abandoned private housing project task force (TFST), implemented several intervention measures to ensure that three private housing projects with sick status around the Kuala Langat district, here, can be completed.

Its Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (pix) said the developers are currently working on the completion of the projects, to meet the requirement to obtain the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC).

“TFST has implemented a number of intervention measures for the projects, including making periodic site visits and issuing instructions to submit monthly reports,” he said in a press conference, after reviewing the latest developments of the three projects, here today.

The three housing projects are Taman Bentara 15, which was developed by Raya Baiduri Sdn Bhd; Taman Jugra Cemerlang, by Melati Gemas Sdn Bhd and Rumah Selangorku, developed by Sentoria Harta Sdn Bhd, in Kuala Langat district.

He said that one of the main issues identified was the developer’s cash flow problem and obtaining approval from the agencies involved.

“The main goal now is to complete all these projects. We don’t want to find fault or punish anyone; the developers must take responsibility. We will try to help in all the available space to find a way to complete the projects,” he said.

According to him, the TFST team will continue monitoring the project sites, because this is one of the solution measures which the ministry is working on, through government intervention to facilitate the completion of all housing projects.

“As of July 31, these projects were categorised as sick, where the delay exceeded 60 per cent of the actual progress,” he said. -Bernama