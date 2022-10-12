Deputy minister: Mohd Na’im respects PM’s decision

PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) respects Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s decision not to announce the appointment of deputy ministers under the portfolio.

Speaking to the media here, Mohd Na’im said the absence of deputy ministers did not hinder his efforts to lead the portfolio and look after matters related to Islamic affairs in the country.

“It is the prime minister’s prerogative, I respect the prime minister’s decision. As I have mentioned before, this (being appointed as a minister) is a big responsibility and it will be a greater (responsibility) without the deputy minister.

“We will do our best in shouldering (the responsibility). Insya-Allah, if we managed to fulfil our duties, it will show civil servants’ ability,” he said after officiating the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia’s (Jakim) ‘Munaqasyah Sekretariat Dakwah Korporat’ (SDK) 2022 programme, here today.

Also present was Jakim director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff.

Yesterday, Anwar announced the appointment of 27 deputy ministers.

The Prime Minister said that the list of names had been consented to by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah.

However, the full list of deputy ministers announced by Anwar did not include deputy ministers for the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) and the Ministry of National Unity.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im when delivering his speech at the event, hoped that the SDK would be able to produce high-impact corporate dakwah (preaching) products that would raise the image and prestige of the country’s dakwah management. - Bernama