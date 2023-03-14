Deputy Minister: Most of job scam syndicate victims come from rural areas

KUALA LUMPUR: The majority of Malaysians who fall victims to overseas job scam syndicates are from the interior and rural areas, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said they were approached by the syndicates involved through various methods, including job offers advertised on social media.

“Among the jobs offered by the syndicates are customer service officers at investment companies or licensed casinos, interpreters, marketing officers and resorts workers.

“However, when they arrive in that country, most of them are forced to work for scam syndicates,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) on the job scam syndicates’ modus operandi and their target groups during the Question for Oral Answers session.

Shamsul Anuar said based on information obtained by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) during engagement sessions with the authorities from the countries involved and investigations, there were several categories of victims involved in such cases.

He said that there were some of them who only realised they had been cheated when they arrived in the country involved and there were others who already knew about their jobs, but when they failed to meet the target set by the concerned party, they started experiencing unexpected difficulties.

“There have also been cases where victims who have been brought home safely decided to go back to the country, and ended up asking to be rescued again.

“So I would like to advise Malaysians who accept job offers abroad to comply with local employment laws and regulations first and to ensure that the job offer is legitimate,” he said. - Bernama