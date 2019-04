KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not rush into the repealing of oppressive laws in order to avoid accusations of flip-flopping in decision-making.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said a comprehensive study is needed before any decision is made, noting that the ministry has set up two special committees to oversee the study on the possible repealing of six acts.

The acts under review are Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) and Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Poca), Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015 (Pota), Sedition Act 1984, Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (PAA), and the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

“We don’t want a situation where when we have already enacted or repeal an act, we feel that it’s the wrong decision. That’s why a comprehensive study is necessary,” he told the Dewan Rakyat, here today.

He was responding questions from Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (PH-Beluran) and Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said (BN-Kuala Krau) on when the repealing of the acts are to be expected.

Mohd Azis said the ministry is reviewing all suggestions from both special committees currently studying the six acts, and a recommendation would be tabled to the Cabinet first before a final decision is made.

The deputy minister said bills on Sosma and PAA are also being prepared and are expected to be tabled in Parliament in the next session. He did not provide any details on the bills.

“We will look into all these acts that are considered draconian, that can be abused for political interest. That is why the Home Ministry takes into account the views of all stakeholders,” he said.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) had pledged to repeal several controversial laws if it won the general election year.