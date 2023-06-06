Deputy Minister: Senior Citizens Bill expected to be tabled in Parliament next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Senior Citizens Bill is expected to be tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat next year, said Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Raj Munni Sabu.

She said a special team was established in March to realise the drafting of a law specifically for senior citizens.

“This team consists of various ministries, professional bodies, academics and individuals who are knowledgeable and experienced in issues related to the elderly.

“This team was established to ensure that this bill can be tabled after being comprehensively drafted. The ministry is drafting (the bill) for the first, second and third readings next year,” she said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

She was replying to a supplementary question from Dr Abd Ghani Ahmad (PN-Jerlun) who wanted to know what the government’s approach to enacting a special law for senior citizens and when it plans to table it in the Dewan Rakyat.

Meanwhile, Raj Munni said the content and approach of the proposed bill are the results of research conducted in the field, comparative analysis with other countries as well as in-depth interviews and consultation sessions with various parties.

“The proposed content of the draft bill for the senior citizens is to protect their welfare and basic right and create a strong support system for them and caregivers.

“It is targeted for the first reading in 2024, based on the planning of the timeline and the drafting procedure of the bill, especially involving stakeholders,” she said.

Commenting on the model for the bill, she said the bill will take into account the way the Child Act was enacted in 2001 which emphasises survival, protection, conservation and empowerment.

According to her, comparisons with Asian countries were also made involving countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and India to ensure that the model for the bill is comprehensive. -Bernama