Deputy ministers to make full use of experience for country’s progress

KUALA LUMPUR: Several newly-appointed deputy ministers have pledged to make full use of their experience in helping their respective ministries for the betterment of the country.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said he would use his experience of serving in three ministries previously, including the Ministry of Finance, to help the people and the country.

“Hopefully it can help me to carry out my duties and to help the Ministry of Finance in implementing policies drawn up under the Unity Government in the best possible manner.

“I regarded my appointment as a trust that must be fulfilled and not something to brag about. I will carry out my duties to the best of my ability,” he said after taking his oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara, here today.

Steven Sim Chee Keong, who has also been appointed as Deputy Finance Minister said he would apply the knowledge gained from his Master’s Degree in Sustainable Development in providing the best service at the ministry.

“This is also an opportunity for me to serve with experienced ministers, namely the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) himself and Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan who used to be my political enemy. We are now upholding the King’s decree to work together,” he said.

Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong said he would strive to create better employment opportunities and provide decent wages in the country.

Meanwhile, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his trust in appointing him as Deputy Minister of Local Government and being part of the Unity Government.

Describing his appointment as a big responsibility, he hoped that the people would give him a chance to prove that he is capable of shouldering the responsibility entrusted to him.

Echoing the same sentiment, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said apart from refining the ministry’s existing policies, he would also look into several key health issues in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

“I will also listen to the opinions of the Ministry of Health staff from the top leadership to the grassroots, as well as from my fellow members of Parliament to make effective decisions for the people’s benefit,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Human Resources Mustapha Sakmud, meanwhile said the country needs a new policy to reduce the unemployment rate, especially among graduates and young people.

“This issue poses great challenges to us (the ministry). As a debutant, I will try my best to hold engagement sessions and draw up new plans to address issues facing human resources management in the country,” he said. - Bernama