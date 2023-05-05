Deputy Premier: Sarawak seeks autonomy to employ healthcare workers

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has proposed that they be given the autonomy to employ and place government healthcare workers across the state, says Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim who is also the state Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said it was one of the proposals submitted to the Ministry Of Health (MOH) in preparation for the Health White Paper that seeks to resolve human resources issues in the country’s healthcare industry.

“That is why it is so important that we want autonomy in the human resources. We not only want to be equivalent, but we also want the power so that you (the federal government) can tell us the number (of workers) that you have proposed and Sarawak will employ the people on your behalf,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference after attending the International Day of the Midwife Conference 2023 here, today, he said the autonomy would gradually improve the state’s current ratio of one nurse for every 342 patients.

In January, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the MOH would table the Health White Paper in Parliament middle of this year during its second sitting expected to be held from May 22 to June 15.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni was also reported to have said that all suggestions made by the Sarawak government would be taken into consideration in the preparation of the white paper. - Bernama