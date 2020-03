PETALING JAYA: Based on a Facebook post about an hour ago, Minister for International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali said that he received a congratulatory call from Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Azmin who also uploaded a photo of him on the phone, said that Heng and he exchanged views on how Singapore and Malaysia can enhance relations.

Azmin also added that given Malaysia and Singapore share borders, it is important for the two nations to enhance cooperations in battling the spread of Covid-19.