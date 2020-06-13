Deputy women chief Dr Daroyah, 35 others quit PKR

SHAH ALAM: PKR deputy women’s wing chief Dr Daroyah Alwi resigned and left the party effective today to become an independent state assemblyman.

Dr Daroyah, who is Sementa assemblyman, also resigned from all her positions in PKR, saying she had lost faith in the party’s president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and the party’s leadership.

“I have lost confidence in the president and party leadership regarding the idealism of its struggle and the direction of the party which has now led to disunity,” she told a special press conference, here today.

Another 35 PKR leaders at the central, state and branch levels also resigned from the party today.

“Among those who quit the party with me today are Selangor PKR women’s vice-presidents Salmah Ismail and Shoba Selvarajoo, PKR Kapar branch deputy chief K. Vasantha Kumar, PKR Kapar branch permanent chairman Norkhalim Mohamed and PKR Kapar branch secretary Mohd Ruzaini Mohd Sani,” she said.

Dr Daroyah added that she was deeply upset by the sackings and suspensions of PKR members, especially involving individuals who had been working hard for the party since its inception in 1999.

She said that with her resignation, she would no longer be involved in the political power struggles and would instead concentrate on the welfare of the people she represented.

Asked about her post as deputy speaker of the Selangor Legislative Assembly, Dr Daroyah said she had also resigned from the position and would write a letter as soon as possible regarding the matter.

Commenting on the topic of joining other political parties, Dr Daroyah said she was not looking in that direction but would be friendlier towards the PN (Perikatan Nasional), which formed the federal government.

The breakdown of the Selangor state assembly now sees PKR holding 18 seats, DAP (16 seats), Amanah (eight), Bersatu (five), Umno (five), PAS (one) and Independent (three). - Bernama