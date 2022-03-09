Desa Sri Hartamas massage parlour raided, nine alleged prostitutes nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: City police here have detained 11 people, including nine foreign women believed to be prostitutes in a raid at a massage parlour in Desa Seri Hartamas here.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Habibi Majinji said the massage parlour was raided at about 10.30pm yesterday.

“We detained eight Thai women and an Indonesian woman who are suspected to be prostitutes along with a local man who was the caretaker of the premises as well as a male Indian national,” he said.

The police team also seized 10 condoms, three towels, a bottle of lubricant and RM300 cash.