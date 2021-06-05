Desa Tanjung Batu Darat clinic in dire need of upgrade

TAWAU: The Tanjung Batu Darat Rural Clinic, which opened in the 1970s, is in dire need of immediate upgrading, said Tanjung Batu assemblyman, Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy.

Andi Muhammad Suryady, who is also the state Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports, said that his ministry is ready to provide support if the Ministry of Health (MOH) wanted to relocate the clinic to a more conducive and suitable area as the clinic is currently located in a crowded area.

“Immediate allocation is needed to develop the facilities of this clinic; it is time for this clinic to be upgraded to suit the current situation. It deserves immediate attention because the people in this area need better health facilities,” he told reporters today.

“The location of the clinic, which is sandwiched between Kemas kindergarten and Sekolah Kebangsaan Tanjung Batu, has also caused congestion in the area,” he said, adding that inadequate parking space, as well as close proximity to the main road, also posed danger to those who are seeking treatment at the clinic. -Bernama