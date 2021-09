SANDAKAN: Residents in Sandakan district have been asked to show up at vaccination centres (PPVs) to receive their Covid-19 vaccine shots or walk-in to ensure that the district and Sabah achieve herd immunity fast.

A survey of six PPVs in the district today found that the centres had prepared to provide 6,012 doses of the vaccine injections but the centres were deserted due to lack of response from recipients including from foreigners. Some PPVs only recorded the presence of less than 100 vaccine recipients.

Sandakan health officer Dr Johari Awang Besar said Sandakan residents, including foreigners who did not have documents, did not have to worry about getting the vaccine and he would ensure that everyone present received the vaccine.

In this regard, he asked all parties not to spread fake news or wild allegations about the vaccination.

He said the (adverse) news could affect the immunisation programme currently being undertaken in the state.

“The wild allegations, including a special vaccination ID for those who do not have documents and they will allegedly be detained after receiving the vaccine, has disrupted the vaccination process for the purpose of achieving herd immunity in order to prevent the Covid-19 infection.

“The special vaccination ID for those who are not documented is to facilitate the recording process in the MySejahtera application for the purpose of obtaining a certificate of being fully vaccinated. There is no purpose other than that,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun was reported to have said that almost 41 per cent of the adult population in Sabah had been fully vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine.- Bernama