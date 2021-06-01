Designer finds success creating own line of accessories reflecting Peranakan heritage

WHEN a craftsman finds joy in his work, he is more likely to produce the best pieces.

It is no different for Salini Idris, who has created her own line of pewter accessories that has won the hearts of women who are prepared to pay for a fashion statement.

Salini loves what she does for a living and is good at it.

Many of Salini’s creations are based on motifs found in the rich culture of her Peranakan community.

Salini started crafting pewter accessories 14 years ago without any training as a designer.

“I was 36 then and I was eager to create my own brand since I already had some experience working with metals, and pewter is a malleable metal alloy,” she told theSun at her kiosk in Kuala Lumpur recently.

“My designs are mostly of flora and fauna, very much a part of my Peranakan heritage.”

With a RM15,000 capital, Salini invested in a second-hand spin casting machine that she purchased from Taiwan.

“I had to pay in instalments and I still have that first machine,” she said.

Making an accessory item, for instance a brooch, takes hard work and an eye for precision. But for Salini, a lot of passion goes a long way.

Her creations have also been displayed and sold in other countries under her own brand name Paulini.

She recounted selling a half-completed bracelet for RM100 during an exhibition in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

“The buyer told me he wanted to buy the item. I told him it was not completed yet but he insisted on buying it, saying it was a rare find. I was very pleased,” she said.

Her participation in the exhibition was made possible by the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation.

Since the first sale, she has had several

sold-out exhibitions.

Salini also crafts items for discerning clients. These specially-made pieces are sold for up to RM12,000 each.

“I used to sell up to 50 made-to-order items at each exhibition.”

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on her business.

“Sales have been down by 70%, forcing me to scale down and start working from my home in Shah Alam.”

The situation has since improved for her.

She is one of five craftsmen who have been given a slot each at the KLCC Shopping Centre where they can display their items at their kiosks.

“We were among 2,000 small traders and craftsmen who joined a competition to win a spot in KLCC,” she said.

Salini displays about 100 items of different timeless designs at her kiosk.

She plans to have her products trademarked and to publish a book on the art of making pewter jewellery.

“I also hope that younger people will pick up the trade.”

The Paulini brand items can be viewed at http://pauliniheritagecraft.com/index.htm.