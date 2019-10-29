Despatch rider charged with possession of items related to terrorism

SEGAMAT: A despatch rider was charged in the Segamat sessions court today, on a count of possessing items related to terrorist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), earlier this month.

S. Teran, 38, who works at a lawyer’s office here, understood the charge read out to him in Malay before judge Rasidah Roslee.

The accused who is still single and scheduled to get married this December, was charged with committing the offence 10M, Jalan Genuang, Kampung Paya Pulai, here, at about 6.30pm on Oct 10.

He was charged in accordance with Section 130JB (1) (a) of the Penal Code, and if convicted, faces a maximum jail term of seven years, or a fine, and having the related items confiscated.

Lawyer A. Mathan, meanwhile, requested for his client to be granted bail on the grounds the latter suffered from a spinal problem.

He said Teran had undergone treatment on July 25, and now required follow-up sessions.

Deputy public prosecutor Low Qin Hui in his argument stressed that no bail should be given to the accused based on the section he was charged with, as it was a matter of national security and public interest.

Low also urged for the accused to be taken to the Sungai Buloh Prison, in Selangor, as the latter also had additional charges to be filed against him at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court on Thursday.

Rasidah in her judgment said the defendant’s request to be granted bail could not be considered until he presented a complete medical report for the court’s perusal.

The court then set Nov 18 for case management. - Bernama