Desperate addict fails to break into ATM in Jertih

JERTIH: An addict driven by desperation to buy drugs for his ‘fix’ was arrested by police after trying to break into an automated teller machine (ATM) at a bank here yesterday afternoon.

Besut district police chief Supt. Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the bank staff became aware of the incident at 6.30 pm yesterday, when they received a call from the bank’s management service informing them that the bank branch’s cash deposit and withdrawal machine had been tampered with.

“The staff made a further inspection and found signs that the front door of the machine was nearly broken but the suspect failed to reach the cash inside.

“A review of the closed circuit camera (CCTV) found that the alarm went off at 6 pm and a man believed to be the suspect was seen prying open the door of the machine,” he said today.

He said police later managed to track down and arrest the 42-year-old suspect at a house in Kampung Bukit Rambutan here this morning.

According to Abdul Rozak, before committing the act, the suspect was found to have gone to the bank regularly to check money in his account.

“The suspect said he went several times (to the bank) to check whether the government’s special assistance had been deposited into his account.

“However, after finding that the account was still empty, the suspect wanted to take money from the ATM machine to get a supply of drugs because he had been cut off from his fix for a few days as there was no money,” he said.

He said the suspect had three previous records comprising two drug offences and one criminal case, and the present case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code. - Bernama