Desperate flood victims appeal for immediate aid

KUALA LUMPUR: Flood victims around Taman Sri Nanding, Hulu Langat are appealing for immediate assistance as many are still affected by flooding even as waters begin to recede.

Almost every victim met by Bernama during its check at the flooded areas of Taman Sri Nanding here desperately hoped that the authorities would assist to reduce their burden after they lost most of their possessions in yesterday’s floods.

A flood victim, Faizal Hasaan, 49, said many of them had gone hungry as they did not receive any aid yesterday (Dec 18) night.

“Our house has been flooded, how can we cook anything?” he asked when met by a Bernama reporter at the location of the floods today.

He also said that this was the worst flood that had ever hit his birthplace, Taman Sri Nanding.

Another victim, Zakiyuddin Mohd Khalid, 24, said rapidly rising waters made him unable to save any property, including his refrigerator, washing machine and car.

“I was unable to save any of my possessions from my house, I could only escape with my life. I am really hoping that the authorities or non-goverment organisations (NGOs) can reach us and help those of us who have lost our homes,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior citizen Abdul Rafar, 69, whose house was nearly totally submerged, said that they have yet to receive any aid from any party.

“I have not eaten anything since yesterday after my house was flooded. I hope someone from the authorities would help me but till now not a single one has showed up to help,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Jelebu, reporters covering the floods at Kampung Bandar Tinggi, Kuala Klawang spoke to a family of flood victims whose houses were swept away by floods early this morning.

Ibrahim Taib, 62, said that all that was left of both his houses was their foundations, adding that water had begin to rise around 8 pm yesterday.

“The flood this time is the worst our entire family has experienced because both my house and my child’s house were swept away. I could only watch and weep,” he told reporters here.

Ibrahim said he and his wife, and children along with two of his grandchildren had moved their belongings to a higher area in the house when they realised water had entered the dwelling.

They then sought shelter at a nearby carwash.

“Everything happened in an instant, after my child told me at 2 am that our houses were gone,” he said, adding that he was now staying with another child at a nearby residential area for the time being. — Bernama