GEORGE TOWN: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) is still strong politically despite the betrayal of his former deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

“Now, Anwar’s party is cleansed of traitors and selfish personalities whose personal ambitions runs contrary to the ideology of PKR which is justice for all and reforming the system of governance,“ said Senator Yusmadi Yusoff.

With once ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) also having to deal with its own problems the path towards the premiership is there despite rumblings that Anwar should quit politics altogether, he said.

“Those who accuse Anwar of blocking Azmin or practising favouritism are the same ones who want power for themselves and they do not subscribe to the need for reforms. They are opportunists and their betrayal of the people’s mandate is inexcusable, as it has led to hardship for the country.”

Firstly, Anwar’s PKR retains a significant number of parliamentarians despite losing 10 MPs who allied themselves with Azmin and the demise of Pakatan in the context of the federal government. Yusmadi singled out.

Secondly, Anwar’s rivals have to understand that his political struggle is not about wanting to become prime minister solely but a focus on reforming the system to bring about the desired change for the benefit of society.

Even if Anwar does not make it as the prime minister, he has a following of younger leaders who share his ideologies, said Yusmadi, who added that this generation is inclined to fending for themselves rather than relying on patronage to thrive politically.

“The message is that Malaysia needs to champion justice, to narrow the inequality gap and to reform a system which has become debilitating and toxic.”

The broad based system of patronage must end to be replaced with one based on competencies, rule of law and one which takes into account the greatest threat facing humanity – climate change, said Yusmadi.

Of late, there is the emergence of new diseases such as the easily communicable novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Malaysia has had many generations as it has been independent for the past 60-over years; from the independent fighters to development specialists, technocrats.

Now it is the turn of the generation inspired by Anwar.

“This is the movement who are not materially driven but one imbued with the need for balanced development, equitable distribution and freedom.”

Over time, the country will be populated by people thirsty for reforms and by then, the old government would have ceased to exist, Yusmadi claimed.