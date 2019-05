KUALA LUMPUR: Kajidata Research’s latest public opinion poll on Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) popularity as it celebrates its first anniversary in power shows that PH is still deemed the most viable coalition to rule the country compared with its predecessor Barisan Nasional (BN).

The telephone survey involving 1007 respondents from different races, income, ages, states and gender found 40% of Malaysian voters still preferred PH despite of the decline in its popularity, compared with BN (15 %) and PAS (16 %). PH still has bigger support than of BN and PAS combined.

Analysis of the study conducted to gauge the rakyat’s mood towards PH also revealed that 43% of high-income earners were satisfied with PH’s management of the economy but only 30% of low-income earners were similarly satisfied.

This disparity has a definite political impact whereby low-income voters are the ones more likely to vote for the BN and PAS combination. It is also a clear indication that the economic well-being of the rakyat is one of the most significant factors in determining political allegiance.

The study conducted since the end of March this year also found PH’s support was limited in Kelantan and Terengganu, another indication that the rural and low-income communities were not fully convinced that the coalition is a better alternative.

However, the poll reveals that PH has solid support in states that it governs. The respondents in Sarawak too were optimistic of PH.

The other findings of Kajidata on PH’s first year in power resonate with findings from similar studies conducted by other outfits including by Merdeka Centre and YouGov survey commissioned by The Star Media Group.

The summary of other findings by Kajidata:

a) 42% are satisfied with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s performance, while 37% are dissatisfied

b) Only 34% are happy with BN, less than the 39% for PH

c) 40% prefer to vote for PH which is higher than for PAS (16%) or BN (15%).

d) PH has strong support in the states that it rules.

e) 42% believe that Malaysia is headed in the wrong direction versus 35% who think otherwise

f) 39% are unhappy with PH’s performance, only 37% are happy

g) 43% are unhappy with PH’s management of the economy and only 33% are happy

h) 38% of youths prefer to vote for BN and PAS combined compared to 33% for PH

i) 38% of low-income voters prefer to vote for BN and PAS combined compared to 31% for PH

j) PH has little support in the Malay heartlands of Kelantan and Terengganu

Established in 2015, Kajidata Research specialises in Market, Commercial and Socio-Political Intelligence by conducting and combining the best of traditional public opinion polling methodologies as well as social media analyses. — Bernama