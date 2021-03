KUALA TERENGGANU: Working as e-hailing drivers, delivering food and selling kuih during the day while ‘busking’ at night to generate income through online viewership.

These are what most street musicians or buskers in Terengganu have been doing after their income has been severely affected by the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 2.0 recently.

Their determination stemmed from their never-say-die attitude and exploiting whatever opportunities presented to them for survival while pursuing their passion in music.

When contacted by Bernama, many expressed gratitude and relief when the government decided to allow busking to resume starting Feb 26. They even have performances planned with SOP compliance.

Busker Iswandee Ismail, 43, has been selling tauhu begedil made by his wife around Bukit Payong, Marang to support his family after busking activities were disallowed during the MCO period.

Selling tauhu begedil has been my only source of income as I have no other skills but playing music. Although my income is not as much as it was from busking, I accept it as there are so many others who are worse off out there.

“My band ‘Threepeace Buskers’ and I are grateful to the government for allowing busking to resume with SOP compliance. May it bring new hope for us to continue to be active,” he said.

The former bassist of renowned band, Flop Poppy moved to Terengganu in 2015 after their contract expired and now fulfils singing engagement at corporate functions and weddings and also performs at restaurants and cafes around Terengganu.

Ahmad Aiman Matin Raduan, 32, a musician from Dua Akustika, had to use his savings to support his wife and child’s needs during the MCO.

“I know some musicians who have given up on music, but not me as it has allowed me to earn a living for the past 11 years. I will continue to do so for as long as I can.

“I still perform at restaurants around Kuala Terengganu although only until 10pm. We cannot be too choosy as there are not many jobs available. It is better than having no income,” said Ahmad Aiman who brushed up his music skill in his free time during the MCO.

Owner of Uptown Kontena-Dapo Pata, Affandi Hamzah said the government’s decision to allow busking to resume has also helped revive tourism activities in the area.

“It provides a sense of relief for the creative folks at Dapo Pata such as buskers, mural artists and outdoor photography enthusiasts to be back in business.

“The Shore, a busking group who entertains visitors at Dapo Pata also hopes the government could do something more positive to revive the tourism sector and allow inter-state travel soon,” he said.

As the owner of the business centre, Affandi has tried to provide the best platform for buskers and creative industry activists, but he said it would be ‘more perfect’ if the government also helped through various mediums. -Bernama