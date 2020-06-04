Destitute family gets aid from NGO

SEREMBAN: The plight of a destitute married couple and their nine children, who sometimes survive on biscuits due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), have caught the attention of many.

The couple, Ahmad Hassan, 46, and Aminah Abdullah, 36, used to rely on odd jobs in the village for income but that took a beating since the MCO was enforced from March.

“My husband (Ahmad) had been doing all sorts of odd jobs but since the MCO, we have had no income. That he is also suffering from gout has not made it any easier.

“Not to mention we have so many mouths to feed with our eldest child being 15 and youngest is one, it leaves us no choice but to live hand to mouth,“ Aminah told reporters when met at her home in Kampung Bahagia Jiboi here, today.

She said though she was ashamed to ask for help from anyone, she had to do so for the sake of her children.

A Muslim convert, Aminah said she could not help her husband as she was suffering from a skin condition and was undergoing treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban Hospital twice a month.

The hardship of the family caught the attention of several non-governmental organisations including Persatuan Belia Dinamik Barat (PBDB).

“Earlier, we received a message from Aminah through Facebook informing that her family was running short of food and pampers. So, we came today and donated basic necessities and duit raya to their children,“ said PBDB chairman, Zaharruddin Abdul Majid. - Bernama