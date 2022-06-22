Detainee died while receiving treatment at Shah Alam hospital: Police

SHAH ALAM: A local man under Shah Alam police custody died on Monday (June 20) while receiving treatment at the Shah Alam Hospital.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 39-year-old man was detained at the Shah Alam Central Lockup on June 15 for investigation under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

He said on the same day, the man tried to hang himself in his cell but was rescued and sent to the Shah Alam Hospital for treatment.

“He was under treatment at the Shah Alam Hospital from June 15, but on June 20 at 5.40pm, medical officers confirmed that the man had died at the hospital.

“The cause of death is not known yet and the Criminal Investigation Unit on Deaths in Custody (USJKT), Bukit Aman Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS) is conducting an investigation into the case,“ he said. — Bernama