Detainee fled from police custody, recaptured, gets 4 months jail

BANGI: A man who fled while being taken in a police truck after undergoing COVID-19 screening at the Beranang Health Clinic, near here, was today sentenced to four months’ jail by the Bandar Baru Bangi Magistrate’s Court, with the fleeing incident viraled on social media.

Judge Effandi Nazila Abdullah, acting as a magistrate, passed the sentence on R. Theyagarajan, 24, after be pleaded guilty to committing the offence. He is to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, last Jan 9.

Theyagarajan was charged with committing the offence at the health clinic at 11 am on Jan 11. The offence under Section 224 of the Penal Code carries a jail sentence of up two years or a fine, or both.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was recaptured about 50 metres away from where he had fled while in police custody and he was then taken to the Kajang district police headquarters.

Theyagarajan, who was unpresented, pleaded for a minimum fine. However, deputy public prosecutor, Amir Abdul Hamid proposed a custodial sentence to serve as a lesson for the accused.

It was reported that on the day of the incident, 19 detainees from the Kajang police station were taken to the health clinic for COVID-19 screening, with the accused under remand over a robbery case. - Bernama