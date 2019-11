GEORGE TOWN: The family of a man found hanged, believed to be due to suicide, in the lock-up of the Seberang Perai Utara District Police Headquarters, Kepala Batas near here last Friday, can ask to view the closed-circuit television camera recordings there.

Penang Police Chief Datuk T. Narenasegaran said the police were prepared to show the recordings of the man during the suicide while he was in the lock-up.

“The family has asked the police to investigate his death, and according to our initial investigations, the man committed suicide, in fact the CCTV recording in the lock-up shows him using his prison clothes to make a noose before hanging himself from the prison grills.

“If the family wants to watch the recordings, police can allow them so that they are satisfied and see for themselves what happened while the man was in the lock-up,” he told reporters at a press conference, here today.

He said the magistrate and the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) have also visited the lock-up and seen the CCTV recording of the incident as part of their investigations.

Narenasegaran said the man’s detention and remand process as well as investigation were conducted according to the standard operating procedure, and so far, his death had no criminal elements or negligence.

The 29-year-old man who was detained on Wednesday in Kampung Perlis, Butterworth with a friend, 38, was remanded for seven days from Thursday, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The man was placed in a lock-up with six other detainees and he was found hung from the grills at about 4am on Friday by a detainee who woke up before informing the police. During the incident, all the other detainees in the lock-up were asleep.

Following the incident, the police received a police report made by the man’s family asking for it to investigate his death while under police custody.

In a separate development, Narenasegaran said police had solved 44 cheating cases involving a bank investment scheme and losses amounting to more than RM12 million after detaining a man who was the bank’s employee recently.

“The man, 38, was detained in Ipoh, Perak after police hunted him for several months following police reports by his victims who said they were promised returns of up to 8.0% a year but later found out that their names were not in the bank’s system or registered with the scheme,” he said. - Bernama