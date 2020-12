SHE has been the target of racist, sexist and downright disrespectful remarks levelled by fellow MPs.

But true to her lineage, Batu Kawan MP Kasthuriraani Patto (pix) has never allowed these insensitive comments to deter her from carrying out her duties as a lawmaker.

The daughter of late DAP leader P. Patto, Kasthuriraani has inherited many of her father’s qualities, like being vocal and brave when speaking up on various issues.

“It’s insulting, disgusting and shocking to hear the choice of language used by MPs who have been elected to give voice to the people. Over the years, I have been called many names – from ‘pondan’ to ‘gelap, pakailah bedak’ – but it has not dimmed my light,” Kasthuriraani told theSun.

She is aware that a woman politician of Indian descent will always be subject to gutter politics and superficial expectations, but she strives to make the issues she champions the centre of her campaign.

“Sexist remarks, derogatory comments, sweeping statements and lies can sometimes get to you but I remind myself that I need to educate the people around me. The people need to be empowered with political knowledge and many have been very supportive,” she said.

Growing up as Patto’s daughter, Kasthuriraani was exposed to opposition politics from a very young age.

“My young mind was absorbed in politics but it was my heart that pulled me in that direction. I couldn’t understand the existence of social injustice. Hence, I wanted to fix it,” she said.

With her late father being her pillar of strength, it was only natural that she would inherit his passion for fighting injustice.

“My father was a firm believer in upholding values of human rights and civil liberties and he detested racists and bigots.

“He gave his all defending the voiceless, the minorities and the marginalised. I would like to think I am doing the same,” she said.

“I saw him pour his blood, sweat and tears into what he loved doing and in my eyes, he still and will forever be a towering figure. I yearn to be like him and it is an honour to fill the big boots he left behind.

Kasthuriraani said in 2013, while campaigning in her first general election in Batu Kawan, voters would ask her if she could speak like her father.

“I felt slightly pressured and wondered if I was indeed doing him justice but a few days later, it dawned on me that no one can speak like P. Patto,” she recalled.

For her constituency, Kasthuriraani has a priority list that includes jobs, opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs, a new hospital, women to be empowered, children to be heard and protected and for youths to realise their potential as leaders.

Ultimately, what she wants is to see her constituents freed of poverty, their natural environment protected and their community politically empowered – every bit a reflection of her father’s battle ideals.