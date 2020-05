ANYONE who complains that life is difficult should meet Shahirah Mohd Sohaimi.

The 26-year-old, already stricken with a permanent heart ailment, now has a special-needs sister to look after.

Over and above that, she is responsible for the household chores and at the same time, has to make ends meet with whatever little they have.

But the spunky lady is not complaining.

In a recent interview with theSun, she recalls the day her father, and then her mother, died.

Her father, who had been incapacitated by a stroke two years before, died on April 2, 2016, the day before his 58th birthday. Her mother passed away the following year, also aged 58.

She recalled that when she learned of her father’s death, she collapsed and had to be hospitalised for almost a week for chest pains and depression.

Shahirah has the misfortune of being saddled with her personal health problems. She has been living with a congenital heart ailment called Atrial Septal Defect or, in layman’s terms, a hole in the heart.

But that was to be only the first of many health problems. In 2012, she had a medical check-up at the National Heart Institute and was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension (a condition of increased blood pressure inside the arteries of the lungs), as well as hyperthyroidism (an over-production of the thyroxine hormone).

Despite the health problems, Shahirah, being the elder sister, had no choice but to look after her 19-year-old sister, Shafiqah, who suffers from Williams syndrome.

According to WebMD, Williams syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that causes a variety of symptoms and learning issues. Children with this syndrome could have problems with their heart and blood vessels. It is known that people with this syndrome tend to have trouble learning.

Shahirah’s parents’ death was, as expected, devastating for her.

“I was left with the task of not only managing the household, handle rising bills and various chores, but also the responsibility of caring for my sister.”

She said her 30-year-old brother chips in when he can. She counts herself lucky, noting that he helps out a lot.

The three siblings have been surviving on the brother’s salary and a small business that Shahirah has started. They also have their parents’ pension and a payout from the Social Security Organisation, but they still live on a tight budget.

Shahirah has to spend RM400 a month just on her medical bills.

“It’s tough but thankfully, I have supportive siblings, aunts and neighbours who have been very helpful,” she said.

Shafiqah goes for medical check-ups annually.

“She can be extra emotional compared to us but she is also outgoing and has a curious personality,” Shahirah said.

Despite her problems, Shahirah refuses to throw in the towel.

“To those who are in a similar situation, I would like to say this, when the going gets tough, get some rest, reflect and then get recharged.”

“Eventually, everyone experiences grief and loss.

“Get enough sleep and always prioritise your health, your social connections and self-care. Remember that you are not alone in this fight.”