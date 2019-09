GEORGE TOWN: A developer has encroached into state land since 1992 to erect burial plots and a memorial at Batu Kawan. The remains of 43 people have been buried in the 3.5acre land.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the state has told the developer to buy over the land which he had illegally acquired as burial grounds in the last three decades.

“The developer (who owned land in adjoining parcels) had initially disputed the state’s contention and even brought along a feng shui master to plea his case. But it is clear that the state is the rightful landowner,“ Chow said today.

The developer allegedly encroached into Lot 248 and Lot 1449 at Mukim 13 in Batu Kawan, which was earmarked as the state’s newest satellite township.

Because there are remains there, Chow said the state has to handle the case with extra care.

Chow said the landowners, which are the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) and the state’s Land and Mines Department, would erect a security perimeter over the disputed lots.

If the developer is liable to be charged under Section 425 of the National Land Code if he continues to encroach on the land, Chow said.

The maximum penalties are a RM500,000 fine or five years’ imprisonment or both.

Chow said this issue serves as a reminder to the public to check the validity of burial plots.