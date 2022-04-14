Developers urged to build more affordable houses in Johor: Exco

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor state government has held discussions with developers and industry players on the need to build more affordable houses priced RM200,000 and below in the state.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said this was because some 120,000 affordable houses which had been planned have not been built in the past 25 years.

“I have met up with 12 developers and industry players who are developing these affordable houses, and among the issues raised is that building houses priced at RM40,000 is no longer relevant,” he told reporters at the Johor Media Club (KMJ) Singgah Sahur programme yesterday.

Also present were State Education, Information and Communication Committee chairman Norlizah Noh and KMJ president Mohamad Fauzi Ishak.

Mohd Jafni said the housing developers stated that to build an affordable house it now costs RM100,000.

“The developers are now prepared to build houses costing between RM100,000 and RM200,000 each,“ he said, adding that although land and government agencies such as Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor (KPRJ) were in charge of housing matters, construction of affordable houses still required the cooperation of developers.

Meanwhile, Norlizah said the KMJ Singgah Sahur programme which is into its eighth year, could further help strengthen relationship between media personnel, enforcement agencies and government departments.

According to Mohamad Fauzi the annual programme began in 2015 to show its appreciation to the security and medical teams on duty and create better rapport between frontline personnel and the media.

“We want to honour those who have consistently delivered great service despite the Covid-19 situation and this is a way for us media personnel to show our support to them,“ he said.

The event saw KMJ visiting four locations, namely KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital, Pantai Lido Road Block, Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Station and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Sungai Pulai Jetty with the cooperation of the police. - Bernama