Development at Bukit Cherakah: Nov 17 set for decision on judicial review bid

SHAH ALAM: The High Court has fixed Nov 17 for the decision on applications for judicial review by two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to challenge the Selangor state government’s action in allowing development at the Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve.

Representing Pertubuhan Pelindung Khazanah Alam (PEKA) and the Shah Alam Community Forest Society (SACF), lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan told Bernama that Judge Shahnaz Sulaiman had set the date after hearing the arguments presented by the NGOs and state government in an online proceeding.

PEKA and SACF filed the applications for leave last Aug 3 and had named the Selangor government, State Executive Council, State Forestry Department director and the Petaling Land and Mines Department as respondents.

“The court also granted our (PEKA and SACF) applications to extend the interim stay order of the Selangor government’s action until Nov 17,“ he said.

The proceedings were also attended by lawyer Nur Irmawatie Daud representing all respondents and lawyers Lau Kee Sern, R. Ganapathy and John Wong representing YCH Development, Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) and Restu Mantap Sdn Bhd respectively as interveners.

The two NGOs want to challenge a decision made by the four respondents on Nov 20, 2000, to allow development on the 406.22-hectare site through the implementation of a decision that was made 22 years ago.

They also requested a declaration on the need to hold a public inquiry over the development of the forest reserve, as stipulated under the National Forestry Act (Amendment) 2011. - Bernama