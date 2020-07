PUTRAJAYA: The development of the younger generation in all aspects including in the area of human capital is a priority of the present government, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

He said the government viewed youths as the generation that could ensure continuity in the country’s development and thus should be involved in the policy development process.

In realising this aspiration, leadership skills are among the key competencies that need to be developed in the implementation of youth development programmes, he added.

“Every youth should possess good leadership qualities. At the very least, youths should be able to lead themselves.

“Youths who are capable of leading themselves would not only stay clear of unhealthy activities but also become patriotic citizens who can contribute to society with a keen sense of the social and volunteer service culture,” he said at the presentation of this year’s Perdana Fellows to the cabinet here today. — Bernama