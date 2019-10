SEGAMAT: Several development projects aimed at benefiting residents in Segamat district are going well and are on schedule, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (pix) today.

Expressing satisfaction with the status of the projects after a one-day working visit to the area including Felda Redong 1, he told reporters the initiatives included the construction of two crematoriums, the Agromix Farm project in Sermin, and Masjid Baru Kampung Sepinang, as well as the construction of new buildings and upgrades for Hospital Segamat.

Also on track is construction of the dual track Electric Train Service from Gemas to Johor Bahru, which will pass through Segamat.

Dr Sahruddin said the state government had also allocated RM250,000 to the Segamat District Office for five other development projects benefiting residents.

On the Johor 2020 Budget, he said the budget which had taken into account feedback received through public studies conducted in September, was being fine-tuned and would be tabled in the state legislative assembly on Nov 21.

At an earlier ceremony, a total of 116 people comprising second generation Felda settlers, were provided with grants to land totalling 21.8 acres, located in the Felda Redong area.

Dr Sahruddin said the grants were aimed at enabling the settlers to build homes for themselves, while serving as an incentive to the younger generation to stay in the area and farm the land. — Bernama