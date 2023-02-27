Developments on MySJ purchase talks to be raised in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: Developments on the negotiations between the Health Ministry and MySJ Sdn Bhd over the purchase of the MySejahtera app will be among the matters raised in the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

According to the order paper posted on Parliament’s official website, the question is posed by Dr Kelvin Yii (Bandar Kuching-PH) to the health minister in the Oral Question-and-Answer session, and the former also wants to know the ministry’s plan to optimise the use of the app.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali (Pekan-BN) has asked the home minister regarding proactive and progressive solutions to overcoming serious congestion at the Immigration Department over passport-related matters.

Sh Mohmed wants to know if the ministry has plans to reinstate the walk-in passport application process instead of only being able to apply online, as well as to abolish the daily quota system for passport applications.

Azli Yusof (Shah Alam-PH) has posed a question to the human resources minister to state the government’s initiative to help gig economy workers, in addition to the challenges faced in providing or mandating insurance coverage for the sector.

The debate on the Supply Bill 2023 is also expected to take place following the question-and-answer session.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled Budget 2023 with an allocation of RM388.1 billion, where RM289.1 billion is for operating expenditure, while RM99 billion is for development including RM2 billion in contingency funds. – Bernama