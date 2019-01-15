Dewan Bahasa to adopt more inclusive approach to empower BM language

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) will adopt the inclusive approach for all races in the country in efforts to empower and widen the use of Bahasa Melayu (the Malay language).

Its director-general, Datuk Abang Sallehuddin Abang Shokeran said currently the DBP was perceived to be too exclusive for the Malays and as though it was closing its doors to the non-Malays.

“As such, we try to turn the institution as a public property that is inclusive or owned by everyone such as the Indians, Chinese and so on.

“So now, we want to boost the involvement of the non-Malays to join together in the efforts to empower and expand this language of ours. Among the methods to be used are to translate works in the Malay language to other languages,” he said when he participated in the Ruang Bicara programme as an invited guest produced by Bernama News Channel, here last night.

Meanwhile, Abang Sallehudin described the recognition of Kuala Lumpur as the World Book City 2020 as a high recognition in the civilisation of any race.

“The recognition could inspire the community to continue to empower the reading culture in this country,” he said.

On Nov 12, Kuala Lumpur was recognised as the world’s book capital by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) for the year 2020.

The recognition was given to the city which showed strong commitment for activities pertaining to books. literature, arts and reading activities among the city dwellers. — Bernama