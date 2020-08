KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad came under attack from his once staunch supporter Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

He said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was a saviour and not a traitor to the nation.

He added that Muhyiddin stepped up to save the nation once Mahathir resigned as the prime minister to trigger a political crisis in the country.

In describing the Sheraton Move which was seen as the beginning of the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, the Arau MP said they were only called to have dinner and did not know who was organising it.

“The PH government collapsed when Mahathir resigned and Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) agreed to leave PH because they decide they could not work with DAP.

“After Mahathir resigned, Muhyiddin stepped in and became the saviour. Mahathir should accept this,” he said during the debate on the Supplementary Supply (2019) Bill 2020 for additional funds.

Shahidan also accused Mahathir of lying in his insistence that he would not work with Umno due to its corruption.

He said Mahathir met with Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to moot a “unity government” when he was the interim PM.

He said if Mahathir did not want to collaborate with Umno why did he call Zahid five times — three in his home and two at his office — to discuss the unity government.

Commotion also broke out during the debate when Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN – Kinabatangan) asked Mahathir to clarify what he meant with the term traitor.

Mahathir said those who collaborate with the enemy are called traitors.

He said Muhyiddin and Bersatu both betrayed the party’s original aims by collaborating with the rival Umno.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman was forced to interject as a war of words was about to start.

She ordered the MPs to return to the topic at hand, adding the present debate was not on a traitors’ Bill.

Earlier during the debate, Mahathir urged MPs to reject any Bill seeking additional funds for the government’s expenditure, including the RM7.18 billion to facilitate the restructuring of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Cabinet.

He said the government should spend less when it has less revenue, adding that it should not have additional ministerial positions such as the special functions minister and a representative to the Middle East.

He said the government should reduce spending to keep the country’s deficit down amid the Covid-19 pandemic.