Dewan Merdeka: Noraini refutes assumption Umno members will quit party

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Women chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad today refuted the assumption that several Umno members will leave the party because of DAP leaders’ presence at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre (WTC) during the Unity Government National Convention last Sunday.

On the other hand, she said the DAP leaders’ attendance in the hall should be viewed positively, especially in the context of the establishment of the Unity Government that is currently leading the country.

“Insya-Allah no one (Umno member is quitting the party). We have to utilise the strength of each party. For example, Umno has its strength, Pakatan Harapan has theirs.

“GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) too has its own strength and the same goes with GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah). We must not look at it negatively, look at the positive side,“ she told reporters at the Rubber Industry Smallholder Development Authority (RISDA) Raya celebration at its headquarters here today.

She was commenting on the statement by Muafakat Nasional president, Tan Sri Annuar Musa that more Umno members will quit the party following the presence of DAP leaders at Dewan Merdeka. - Bernama