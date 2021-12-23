Dewan Negara adjourns sine die

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara which sat for 10 days since Dec 8, was adjourned sine die today.

During the course of the sitting, the Senate passed 16 bills and the motion to revoke seven Emergency Ordinances.

The bills were the Advocates Ordinance (Sabah) (Amendment) Bill 2021; Malaysia Deposit Insurance Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2021; Trade Descriptions (Amendment) Bill 2021; Malaysian Space Board Bill 2020; Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Bill 2020; Factories and Machinery (Repeal) Bill 2020 and Small Estates (Distribution) (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Other bills passed were the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2021; Supply Bill 2022; Temporary Measures for Reducing The Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Amendment) Bill 2021; Patent (Amendment) Bill 2021; Copyright (Amendment) Bill 2021 and Geographical Indications Bill 2021.

Three bills, namely the Federal Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021; Anti -Trafficking in Persons and Anti -Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill 2021 and Finance Bill 2021 were passed in the Dewan Negara today.

The Dewan Negara has also unanimously approved the motion to revoke seven Emergency Ordinances after it was tabled by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and debated by six senators.

The revocation approved affects the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021; the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021; the Emergency (Employees’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations and Amenities) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021; and the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021.

The Emergency (Essential Powers) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021; the Emergency (Offenders Compulsory Attendance) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021; and the Emergency (National Trust Fund) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 were also revoked.

Meanwhile, Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, before adjourning the sitting, extended his Christmas greetings to all Christians and wished Happy New Year to all senators.

“...may 2022 be a great year for Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama