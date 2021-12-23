Dewan Negara approves Anti-Trafficking, Anti-Migrants Smuggling Bills

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara today approved the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill 2021.

The bill was approved by majority voice vote after the third reading by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said (pix), following debates by eight senators.

The bill seeks to ensure that the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Act 670) is consistent with the requirements stipulated in the Palermo Protocol and the Asean Convention Against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children (ACTIP).

The bill also seeks to amend the interpretation of human trafficking and the repeal of the coercive interpretation.

Earlier, Ismail when tabling the bill said the amendment was aimed at standardising the interpretation of human trafficking and coercion.

“The standardisation is intended to help facilitate the process of identifying human trafficking victims and the criminals involved,” he said. — Bernama