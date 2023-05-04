Dewan Negara approves Budget 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Negara approved today the Supply Bill 2023 (Budget 2023) without amendments via a majority voice vote.

The bill provides a total allocation of RM388.10 billion, with RM289.1 billion for operating expenditure and RM99 billion for development expenditure, including RM2 billion in contingency savings.

The bill was approved after a third reading by Deputy Finance Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

A total of 50 Dewan Negara members took part in the debate which started on March 29.

On March 28, Dewan Rakyat approved the bill, also through a majority voice vote. - Bernama